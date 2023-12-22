FY2023 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Raised by Raymond James (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.43. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.
FNV stock opened at $109.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.84. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.69.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. City State Bank increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 209.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.42%.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
