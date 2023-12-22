FY2023 EPS Estimates for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $44.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $45.74. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $45.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q4 2023 earnings at $10.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $7.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $8.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $9.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $9.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $34.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $8.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $11.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $39.39 EPS.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $0.59. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.00 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GPI

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GPI stock opened at $300.00 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $159.87 and a 1 year high of $303.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.55 and its 200-day moving average is $262.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.