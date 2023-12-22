FY2023 EPS Estimates for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Selective Insurance Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $5.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.85. The consensus estimate for Selective Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SIGI opened at $98.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $87.66 and a 1 year high of $108.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.01.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.15). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $2,132,621.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,713.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $1,017,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,439,000 after acquiring an additional 44,861 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 398,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Recommended Stories

