FY2023 EPS Estimates for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Selective Insurance Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $5.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.85. The consensus estimate for Selective Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.39 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.
Selective Insurance Group Price Performance
Shares of SIGI opened at $98.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $87.66 and a 1 year high of $108.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.01.
Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.15). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.
Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.
Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group
In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $2,132,621.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,713.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $1,017,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,439,000 after acquiring an additional 44,861 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 398,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
About Selective Insurance Group
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.
