Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 6,500 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXLC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter worth $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 914,200.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXLC opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $6.27.

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.67%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.36%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

