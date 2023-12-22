Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,225,000 after buying an additional 72,064,901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after purchasing an additional 997,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock opened at $260.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.43 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

