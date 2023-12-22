Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 12,398 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 211.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWJ. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 409.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $41.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $42.54.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.