Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 126 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BDX opened at $243.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.