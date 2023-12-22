Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $26.06 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $38.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

