Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

BATS:PAVE opened at $34.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

