Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day moving average of $54.09. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $60.02.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

