Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,828,000 after buying an additional 105,738,745 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,363,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 161,036 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,605,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 748,287 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CIBR opened at $53.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $54.47.

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.