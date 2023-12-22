Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $489,000 Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.1 %

OHI stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

