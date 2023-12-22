Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $557,000 Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GCOW. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,403,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 85,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 36,986 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of GCOW opened at $34.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.16.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

