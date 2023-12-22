Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $635,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,405 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,347,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 227.1% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $161.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $93.68 and a one year high of $164.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

