Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $89.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.49. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.