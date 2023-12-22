Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after buying an additional 8,845,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after buying an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 15.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,439,000 after buying an additional 242,435 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,529,459.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 240,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,241,787.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,529,459.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 240,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,241,787.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,907 shares of company stock valued at $31,709,816. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stephens increased their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ZS stock opened at $221.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.04. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.