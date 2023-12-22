Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.60 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $167.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $169.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

