Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 141 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $488,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE PSA opened at $297.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.59. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.8 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 109.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.14.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

