Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 16,728 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,728 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSJO. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $199,000.

BSJO stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $22.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.1112 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

