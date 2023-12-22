Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 216 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,318 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price target (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,139 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,157 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $241.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $243.17.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

