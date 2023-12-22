Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average of $35.65. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

