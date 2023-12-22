Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,175 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 650.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,172,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,022 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.4% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,767 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.18. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

