Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 178 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,952 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,935.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,925. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM opened at $119.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.88. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $120.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.84.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

