Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,904 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,169 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN opened at $45.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average of $48.27. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

