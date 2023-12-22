Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 198 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in American International Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth $77,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

AIG opened at $66.57 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $67.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

