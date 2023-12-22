Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,322 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $853,748,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,786.7% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,493,000 after buying an additional 1,117,420 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,004,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,943,000 after buying an additional 477,953 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,773,000.

Shares of HDV opened at $101.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $107.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.29.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

