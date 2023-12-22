Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 278 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $33,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $552.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $568.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

