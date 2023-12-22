Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 574 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 26.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 266,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,639,000 after acquiring an additional 55,435 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 54.2% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 136,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 472,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,148 shares of company stock worth $3,777,673. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.34. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair lowered Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

