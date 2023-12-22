Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 736 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $373.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $348.84 and a 200-day moving average of $345.84. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $314.97 and a twelve month high of $376.34.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

