Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 841 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,161 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 17,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $47.69 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.63.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6623 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 67.54%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

