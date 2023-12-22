Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 9,060 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,060 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $998,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,930.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,030 shares of company stock valued at $9,600,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $187.04 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $225.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.35.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.