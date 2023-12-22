Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 9,060 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,060 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $998,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,930.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,030 shares of company stock valued at $9,600,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems stock opened at $187.04 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $225.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.35.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
