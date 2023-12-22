General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GIS. Mizuho decreased their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.29.

Get General Mills alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Mills

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $64.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average is $69.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.