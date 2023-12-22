General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of General Mills from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Get General Mills alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GIS

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $64.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 182,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.