Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Up 14.6 %

NYSE CO opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

