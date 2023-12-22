Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ GBLI opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.38. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.80.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $126.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Indemnity Group
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.