Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.38. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.80.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $126.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

About Global Indemnity Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 193,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,500,000 after buying an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 48.6% in the first quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 359,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,119,000 after buying an additional 117,610 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 288,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

Featured Stories

