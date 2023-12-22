Graham Hetherington Acquires 1,743 Shares of Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) Stock

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) insider Graham Hetherington acquired 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,189 ($15.04) per share, with a total value of £20,724.27 ($26,210.03).

Graham Hetherington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Graham Hetherington bought 2,650 shares of Indivior stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.07) per share, for a total transaction of £35,775 ($45,244.72).

Indivior stock opened at GBX 1,171 ($14.81) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -873.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -0.07. Indivior PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,125 ($14.23) and a one year high of GBX 2,020 ($25.55). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,377.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,638.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

