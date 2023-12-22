Grassi Investment Management Has $15.74 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Grassi Investment Management decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.8% of Grassi Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. HSBC began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $167.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $169.41. The company has a market cap of $484.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

