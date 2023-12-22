Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Insider Alastair S. N. Murray Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report) insider Alastair S. N. Murray bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £39,200 ($49,576.32).

Greencore Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON:GNC opened at GBX 98.95 ($1.25) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of £471.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1,413.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.19. Greencore Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 63.71 ($0.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 103.50 ($1.31).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

