Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells $543,755.81 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $543,755.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,926,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $107.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.28 and a 1 year high of $107.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

