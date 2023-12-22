Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth $41,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMH opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

