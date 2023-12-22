Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $125,169,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 31,943.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,472,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,657,000 after buying an additional 1,467,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,602,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,888,000 after buying an additional 1,034,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.79.

Incyte Stock Performance

Incyte stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.00.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.32 million. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

