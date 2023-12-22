Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.14 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,349 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.9% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 12,575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 66,701 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $38,280.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,874 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $38,280.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,346 shares of company stock worth $7,882,554 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $85.30 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $87.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average of $67.94.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -78.43%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

