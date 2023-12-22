Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.25 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 232.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.6 %

WRB stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

