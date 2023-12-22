Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.9% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 11,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 12.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.9 %

SUI stock opened at $132.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $163.83.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.28%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

