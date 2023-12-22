Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,275 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after buying an additional 237,961 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Okta by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,428,000 after buying an additional 1,224,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,289,000 after buying an additional 59,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $99,063,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,057,000 after buying an additional 761,082 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA opened at $89.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.92. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.40 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average is $74.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,783 shares of company stock worth $2,027,189 in the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Stories

