Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,407 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Consumer Edge upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE SJM opened at $123.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2,061.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,066.67%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

