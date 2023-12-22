Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,531 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 72.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

SYF stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.34.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYF. TD Cowen began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.94.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

