Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Lennox International by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LII shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lennox International from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $415.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.40.

Insider Activity

In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.24, for a total transaction of $808,649.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,913.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total value of $414,352.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,975 shares of company stock worth $5,034,472. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of LII stock opened at $443.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.00 and a twelve month high of $451.31.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 2,262.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

