Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Avantor by 815.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 162.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Avantor by 27.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 13.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

Avantor stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

