Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,733,000. King Wealth grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.1 %

AMZN stock opened at $153.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,853 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

